Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.93%, gains for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 693.9, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.84% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 693.9, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25279.3. The Sensex is at 82284.25, up 0.13%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 14.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11374.45, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 196.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

