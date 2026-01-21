D B Corp Ltd up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.85, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.99% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% slide in NIFTY and a 18.23% slide in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.85, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25279.3. The Sensex is at 82284.25, up 0.13%. D B Corp Ltd has slipped around 0.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1360.4, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71455 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News