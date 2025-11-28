Shares of Sudeep Pharma list in B group

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The equity shares of Sudeep Pharma (Scrip Code: 544619) are listed effective 28 November 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:31 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 13.83% to the offer price of Rs 593.
