Shares of Sudeep Pharma list in B group

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The equity shares of Sudeep Pharma (Scrip Code: 544619) are listed effective 28 November 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:31 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 13.83% to the offer price of Rs 593.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

