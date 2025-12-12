Friday, December 12, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 2.65%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 2.65%

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 11.3% over last one month compared to 2.15% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.69% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 2.65% today to trade at Rs 536.3. The BSE Metal index is up 0.49% to quote at 34183.39. The index is down 2.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 2.04% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 6.88 % over last one year compared to the 4.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 11.3% over last one month compared to 2.15% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46482 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 546.95 on 10 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins Rs 74.99 cr contract from Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Shares of Methodhub Software list in MT group

GMR Power & Urban Infra to consider fund raising up to Rs 1,200 cr

GIFT Nifty points to a quiet open despite global market lift

Stock Alert: Tata Power Co, Astra Microwave, Honasa Consumer, Vedanta

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

