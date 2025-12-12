Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins Rs 74.99 cr contract from Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Headquartered in Srinagar, the Jammu & Kashmir Bank operates across India with 1,000+ branches and 1,400+ ATMs, leveraging advanced IT infrastructure to connect all its offices and branches through a robust WAN network. To accelerate its digital transformation and enhance customer experience, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has chosen Dynacons to implement an Advanced Workplace Solution powered by DaaS. This initiative will modernize the bank's IT ecosystem and support its vision for scalable, secure, and cost-efficient operations.
The project involves deploying 9,851 advanced desktops across 1,019 branches PAN India on an Opex-based DaaS model for a period of 5 years. This comprehensive solution will cover the entire device lifecycle, including procurement, configuration, support, security updates, and e-waste management. By adopting this model, the bank will benefit from predictable costs and improved cash flow, significantly reducing the IT management burden. It will also enable scalability to meet evolving business needs, support remote and hybrid work environments, and align seamlessly with the bank's digital transformation goals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content