Hindustan Zinc rises after signing research pact with Virginia Tech on silver recovery

Hindustan Zinc rose 2.52% to Rs 605.90 after the company announced a strategic research collaboration with Virginia Tech to enhance silver recovery across its lead-zinc concentrator operations.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S.-based research university to undertake advanced scientific studies aimed at improving metallurgical processes and optimizing silver recovery. The collaboration will focus on refining flotation techniques and improving the use of reagents to enhance concentrate quality and operational efficiency.

Virginia Tech, known for its expertise in mining engineering and mineral processing, will work with Hindustan Zinc to deepen the scientific understanding of metallurgical factors affecting flotation selectivity and metal recovery, particularly in relation to reagent-mineral-water interactions.

The partnership will also include knowledge transfer initiatives such as workshops, training sessions and technical exchanges to strengthen Hindustan Zinc's internal capabilities in plant optimization and process improvement.

Hindustan Zinc, part of the Vedanta Group, is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five silver producers globally. The company exports to more than 40 countries and holds around 77% share of Indias primary zinc market.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.23% to Rs 3916 crore while net sales rose 27.81% to Rs 10627 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

