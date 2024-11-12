Hindusthan National Glass & Industries standalone net profit declines 81.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.01% to Rs 434.45 croreNet profit of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries declined 81.37% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.01% to Rs 434.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 612.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales434.45612.02 -29 OPM %5.8712.78 -PBDT31.0487.77 -65 PBT11.8865.06 -82 NP12.1064.95 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content