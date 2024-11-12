National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 10.61 croreNet Loss of National Oxygen reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.6111.81 -10 OPM %0.574.32 -PBDT-0.320.22 PL PBT-1.19-0.60 -98 NP-1.19-0.60 -98
