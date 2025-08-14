Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.43% to Rs 114.35 croreNet Loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 114.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 145.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.35145.53 -21 OPM %0.593.92 -PBDT-7.78-4.36 -78 PBT-14.09-10.90 -29 NP-13.74-5.29 -160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content