Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 303.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 303.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 248.41 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products rose 303.23% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 248.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales248.41247.64 0 OPM %0.090.17 -PBDT23.506.74 249 PBT22.976.34 262 NP21.255.27 303

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

