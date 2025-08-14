Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.69 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 92.05% to Rs 0.19 croreNet loss of Deccan Gold Mines reported to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 38.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 92.05% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.192.39 -92 OPM %-12710.53-155.23 -PBDT-27.79-3.71 -649 PBT-30.98-6.83 -354 NP-24.6938.16 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content