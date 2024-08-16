Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 56.56 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 42.11% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.56.5659.683.914.410.480.590.150.250.110.19