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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hirect secures its first development order for Vande Metro trainset

Hirect secures its first development order for Vande Metro trainset

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

From Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala

Hirect (Formerly known as Hind Rectifiers ) has secured its first development order for Vande Metro (Namo Bharat) trainset from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, marking a significant milestone in the Company's expansion into advanced railway technologies for next-generation rolling stock.

Vande Metro is a self-propelled, fully air conditioned 16-coach trainset operating on intercity routes up to 250 km, with operational speeds up to 130 kmph. The order, valued at approximately Rs 60 crore, involves the Design, Development, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of an IGBT-based 3-phase propulsion system, Traction Transformers, Traction Motors, TCMS (Train Control and Management System) and other equipment. This order includes a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for the entire system. The order is expected to be executed over a period of 21 months.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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