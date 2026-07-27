Hirect secures its maiden order for MEMU trainsets
Hirect (Formerly known as Hind Rectifiers) has secured its maiden order for Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trainsets from MCF, marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic evolution from a component manufacturer to a provider of integrated railway systems.
The development order, valued at approximately Rs 60 crore, involves the supply of complete Propulsion Systems for 4 MEMU trainsets, including Traction Transformers, Traction Motors, Complete Propulsion System with TCMS (Train Control and Management System). The order is expected to be executed over a period of 24 months.
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:16 PM IST