Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.16% to Rs 24.98 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 57.14% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.16% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.9866.01 -62 OPM %8.533.29 -PBDT2.642.42 9 PBT0.340.18 89 NP0.420.98 -57
