Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 1210.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 47.93% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 1210.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1188.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1210.001188.00 2 OPM %30.0824.83 -PBDT337.00262.00 29 PBT246.00172.00 43 NP179.00121.00 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content