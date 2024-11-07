Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 64.93 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 46.67% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 64.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64.9365.23 0 OPM %5.487.11 -PBDT2.183.39 -36 PBT1.502.81 -47 NP1.122.10 -47
