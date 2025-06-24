Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19579, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.52% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% slide in NIFTY and a 10.95% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19579, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has gained around 19.83% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96274 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 218.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

