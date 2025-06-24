Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDFC First Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.31, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 7.74% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.31, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 8.54% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56059.35, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 179.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 316.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 72.4, up 1.76% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 12.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 7.74% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 34.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

