Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 61.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 61.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 1840.45 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 61.79% to Rs 183.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 1840.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1660.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.45% to Rs 383.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 6224.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5096.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1840.451660.79 11 6224.095096.04 22 OPM %12.9310.96 -9.576.85 - PBDT270.15174.69 55 607.74311.71 95 PBT246.67152.17 62 516.39221.70 133 NP183.89113.66 62 383.98163.78 134

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Callista Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Callista Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Tavernier Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tavernier Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

LMW standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

LMW standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon