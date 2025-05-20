HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 104.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 333.71 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat rose 104.83% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 333.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.33% to Rs 46.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 1027.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 967.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales333.71306.90 9 1027.59967.92 6 OPM %15.5811.89 -13.0011.58 - PBDT44.9328.12 60 104.7490.30 16 PBT37.2021.17 76 75.0763.99 17 NP20.349.93 105 46.7129.69 57
