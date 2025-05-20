Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 104.83% in the March 2025 quarter

HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 104.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 333.71 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat rose 104.83% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 333.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.33% to Rs 46.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 1027.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 967.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales333.71306.90 9 1027.59967.92 6 OPM %15.5811.89 -13.0011.58 - PBDT44.9328.12 60 104.7490.30 16 PBT37.2021.17 76 75.0763.99 17 NP20.349.93 105 46.7129.69 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 76.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 76.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HEG reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HEG reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 75.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 75.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon