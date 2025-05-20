Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 75.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 291.42 croreNet profit of Steel Exchange India declined 75.90% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 291.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 138.11% to Rs 25.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 1144.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1089.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales291.42312.15 -7 1144.021089.17 5 OPM %11.2510.77 -10.868.85 - PBDT30.1215.24 98 69.0622.59 206 PBT24.3210.14 140 45.491.28 3454 NP4.7619.75 -76 25.9310.89 138
