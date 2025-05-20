Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India has seen 90% increase in electricity capacity over past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025

India has seen 90% increase in electricity capacity over past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Ministry of Power has highlighted Indias rapid progress in clean energy in recent years. It noted 90% increase in electricity capacity over the past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025 and targeting 900 GW by 2032. India has now become the worlds third-largest producer of solar and wind energy and is marching fast towards achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The country has achieved a 20% ethanol blending milestone, advancing biofuel adoption and emissions reduction. Investing in smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, and an expanded transmission network, including the Green Energy Corridor. India has set ambitious goals for green hydrogen and nuclear energy, including a 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex falls over 300 pts; Nifty below 24,900; auto shares slide

Sensex falls over 300 pts; Nifty below 24,900; auto shares slide

Restaurant Brands Asia rallies as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 60 crore

Restaurant Brands Asia rallies as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 60 crore

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

INR eases marginally as NIFTY adds to losses

INR eases marginally as NIFTY adds to losses

Amendment in Securities Contracts Rules to offer regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers

Amendment in Securities Contracts Rules to offer regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon