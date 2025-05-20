Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eris Lifesciences rises 4% on posting Q4 results; Check all details here

Eris Lifesciences rises 4% on posting Q4 results; Check all details here

Eris Lifesciences stock advances 4 per cent as the company posts consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹102 crore, rising 28 per cent YoY

pharma, drugs, medicine

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eris Lifesciences share price gained 4.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹1,504.5 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results
 
However, At 12:40 PM, Eris Lifesciences shares pared some gains and were up 0.94 per cent at ₹1,457 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 81,746.76. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹219,842.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,593 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹815.5 per share.   Read Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 

Eris Lifesciences results 

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Monday, after market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹102 crore as compared to ₹80 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), rising 28 per cent. The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹705  crore as against ₹551 crore a year ago, up 28 per cent.
 
The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹252 crore as compared to ₹148 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin for Q4 stood at 35.8 per cent as against 26.9 per cent.   ALSO READ | Power generation stock soars 25% in 2 days; bounce back 94% from April low

About Eris Lifesciences 

Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a player in the domestic branded formulations market. Eris has established a leading presence in its core cardio-metabolic franchise just 17 years from inception. The company embarked on a remarkable journey in the Indian pharmaceutical industry 17 years ago, driven by a vision to make a meaningful impact in the management of chronic diseases and build a business model pivoted around specialist and super-specialist doctors. The company focuses on engagement programmes aimed at facilitating the generation of actionable scientific evidence to enable clinicians to improve clinical outcomes as well as augmenting our Patient Care Initiatives by bringing diagnostic facilities and subsequent treatment options. 
 

More From This Section

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Shyam Metalics up 2% on foraying into wagon manufacturing in West Bengal

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's low, down 600 pts; Eternal falls 3.5%, Maruti over 1%

Bull, Stock market

A bull-market illusion? Handful of stocks driving the surge, data reveals

Lloyds Metals share price

Here's why Lloyds Metals & Engineers shares were buzzing in trade on May 20

DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias

DLF jumps 6% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 39% YoY, Rev up 14%

Topics : Eris Lifesciences S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 earning Q4 Results Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon