Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 11.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 22.27% to Rs 263.38 crore
Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 11.36% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.27% to Rs 263.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 338.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales263.38338.85 -22 OPM %12.5313.28 -PBDT42.9647.82 -10 PBT37.9942.91 -11 NP28.3231.95 -11
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

