Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 4.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 4.44% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.33% to Rs 144.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.144.17209.9611.439.6727.1727.8321.8322.8216.1516.90