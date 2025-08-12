Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 154.91 croreNet profit of Honda India Power Products declined 41.30% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 154.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales154.91144.17 7 OPM %5.4511.43 -PBDT18.3227.17 -33 PBT12.7921.83 -41 NP9.4816.15 -41
