Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 23.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.53% to Rs 89.34 croreNet profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 23.28% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.53% to Rs 89.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.34130.49 -32 OPM %2.790.51 -PBDT2.441.19 105 PBT1.620.40 305 NP8.586.96 23
