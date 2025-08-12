SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 0.57 croreNet profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.570.66 -14 OPM %84.2175.76 -PBDT0.220.27 -19 PBT0.220.27 -19 NP0.220.20 10
