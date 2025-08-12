Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 139.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 107.26% to Rs 6.28 croreNet profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 139.22% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 107.26% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.283.03 107 OPM %19.2718.48 -PBDT1.310.70 87 PBT1.280.68 88 NP1.220.51 139
