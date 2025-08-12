Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 43.04 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 59.26% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales43.0443.05 0 OPM %10.737.99 -PBDT3.933.33 18 PBT2.131.56 37 NP2.151.35 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content