Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 72.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 177.20 croreNet profit of Honda India Power Products declined 72.62% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 177.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 284.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales177.20284.57 -38 OPM %3.9512.38 -PBDT16.8447.11 -64 PBT11.4842.13 -73 NP8.5431.19 -73
