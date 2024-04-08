Nifty April futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Voltas were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 152.60 points or 0.68% to 22,666.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.40% to 11.61.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Voltas were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,752, a premium of 85.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,666.30 in the cash market.