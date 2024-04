Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Lancer Containers Lines has allotted 22,26,000 equity shares on conversion of FCCBs on 08 April 2024. Further, additional 44,52,000 equity shares have been allotted pursuant to bonus issue in ratio of 2:1 to such FCCB holders. Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 117,61,23,600/- consisting of 23,52,24,720 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.