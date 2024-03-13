Hong Kong Market ends tad lower

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 11.39 points, or 0.07%, to 17,082.11. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 17.06 points, or 0.29%, to 5,932.46.
Shares of property developers dropped as Country Garden missed a coupon payment. Country Garden Holdings fell 4.9% to HK$0.58 after the Chinese property developer said funds for a 96 million yuan ($13 million) coupon payment due Tuesday were not fully in place and it planned to raise funds for the missed onshore coupon payment within 30-day grace period.
Among blue chips, sportswear maker Li Ning slumped 3.4% to HK$21.35. Li Auto surged 3.2% to HK$151.70 and AIA Group added 0.5% to HK$64.85.
