Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 41.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 154.25 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.72% to Rs 70.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 571.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 526.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 41.11% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 154.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.154.25135.88571.88526.6721.7818.1724.0322.7935.9628.04142.99127.3022.9017.2495.9888.5917.7812.6070.7664.49