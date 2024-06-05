Horticulture Production In 2023-24 Estimated To Be 352.23 Million Tonnes

The horticulture production in the country in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) is estimated to be about 352.23 Million Tonnes, decrease of about 32.51 Lakh Tonnes (0.91%) over 2022-23 (Final Estimates).

Increase in production of Fruits, Honey, Flowers, Plantation Crops, Spices and Aromatics & Medicinal Plants is seen over 2023-24 (Final Estimates) whereas decrease in Vegetables.

The production of Fruits is expected to reach 112.63 Million Tonnes, mainly due to increases in production of Banana, Lime/Lemon, Mango, Guava and Grapes. On the other hand, production of Apple and Pomegranate are expected to decrease as compared to 2022-23.

Production of Vegetables is envisaged to be around 204.96 Million Tonnes. Increase is expected in production of Bottlegourd, Bittergourd, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Pumpkin, Tapioca, Carrot and Tomato, whereas, decrease in production is envisaged in Onion, Potato, Brinjal and Other Vegetables.

Production of Onion is expected to be at 242.12 Lakh Tonne in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) compared to 302.08 Lakh Tonne last year, a decrease by about 60 Lakh Tonne.

Potato production in the country is expected to arond 567.62 Lakh Tonne in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) that is, a decrease by about 34 Lakh Tonne, mainly due to decrease in production reported in Bihar and West Bengal.

Production of Tomato is expected to be around 212.38 Lakh Tonne in 2023-24 (Second Advance Estimates) compared to around 204.25 Lakh Tonne last year, an increase by 3.98% Lakh Tonne.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released the Second Advance Estimates of 2023-24 of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops compiled on the basis of information received from States/ UTs and other Governmental source agencies.