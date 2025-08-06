Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Households price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Households price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of July 2025 round of its bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households (IESH). The survey was conducted during July 1-12, 2025, in 19 major cities, with 5,197 valid responses. The central bank noted that Households median perception of current inflation declined by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.2 per cent, vis-vis May 2025 round; their inflation expectations for the next three months and one year moderated by 60 bps and 50 bps respectively. For both short term and one year ahead, the shares of respondents anticipating rise in general prices and inflation has come down. Price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups including food products; non-food items and expenses related to housing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Manufacturers anticipate an improvement in demand conditions

Manufacturers anticipate an improvement in demand conditions

Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends First Interim dividend

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 3.23 times

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 3.23 times

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 72.92 times

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 72.92 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon