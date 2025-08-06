Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manufacturers anticipate an improvement in demand conditions

Manufacturers anticipate an improvement in demand conditions

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of 110th round of its quarterly industrial outlook survey (IOS) today. The survey encapsulates qualitative assessment of the business climate by Indian manufacturing companies for Q1:2025-26 and their expectations for Q2:2025-26 as well as outlook on select parameters for the subsequent two quarters. A total of 1,315 companies responded in this round of the survey2 conducted during April-June 2025.

Assessment for Q1:2025-26 stated that manufacturers reported seasonal moderation in demand conditions as compared to the previous quarter, as reflected in their assessment on production, order books and capacity utilisation. Input cost pressures eased marginally; however, majority of the respondents polled for increase in input costs. Overall, business sentiment in the manufacturing sector as measured through business assessment index moderated during Q1:2025-26.

 

Manufacturers anticipate an improvement in demand conditions as reflected in their improved expectations on production, order books, capacity utilisation and exports. Manufacturers remain highly optimistic on production, order books, capacity utilisation and overall business situation during Q3 and Q4:2025-26. Input cost pressures are likely to persist for manufacturers, they also expect pricing power to pass on the rise in selling prices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends First Interim dividend

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 3.23 times

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 3.23 times

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 72.92 times

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 72.92 times

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon