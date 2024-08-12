HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.02% to Rs 5.57 croreNet profit of HOV Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.02% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.573.57 56 OPM %16.5214.85 -PBDT1.310.87 51 PBT1.060.71 49 NP0.780.52 50
