HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.02% to Rs 5.57 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of HOV Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.02% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.573.5716.5214.851.310.871.060.710.780.52