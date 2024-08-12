3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 19.43 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 52.67% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.4314.2856.3045.1014.639.3814.369.1911.137.29