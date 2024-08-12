3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 19.43 croreNet profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 52.67% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.4314.28 36 OPM %56.3045.10 -PBDT14.639.38 56 PBT14.369.19 56 NP11.137.29 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content