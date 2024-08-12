JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.96% to Rs 24.48 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.96% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.4815.908.05-13.402.17-1.840.20-3.16-0.63-2.59