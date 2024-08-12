Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.69% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 101.69% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.190.59 102 OPM %16.8128.81 -PBDT0.210.18 17 PBT0.190.16 19 NP0.140.12 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content