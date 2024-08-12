Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.69% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 101.69% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.190.5916.8128.810.210.180.190.160.140.12