HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 21.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 47.34 croreNet profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 21.21% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales47.3449.19 -4 OPM %90.2492.36 -PBDT15.9313.12 21 PBT15.8313.06 21 NP11.839.76 21
