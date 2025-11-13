Hubtown consolidated net profit rises 44.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 110.74% to Rs 208.51 croreNet profit of Hubtown rose 44.50% to Rs 24.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 110.74% to Rs 208.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales208.5198.94 111 OPM %15.0261.18 -PBDT59.2436.35 63 PBT58.4935.70 64 NP24.0616.65 45
