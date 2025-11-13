Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gloster reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gloster reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 152.09% to Rs 360.11 crore

Net profit of Gloster reported to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 152.09% to Rs 360.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales360.11142.85 152 OPM %10.987.80 -PBDT25.3513.35 90 PBT10.390.37 2708 NP7.67-3.41 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

