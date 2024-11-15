Hubtown consolidated net profit rises 550.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.95% to Rs 98.94 croreNet profit of Hubtown rose 550.39% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.95% to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.9455.60 78 OPM %61.1838.08 -PBDT36.3511.17 225 PBT35.7010.41 243 NP16.652.56 550
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content