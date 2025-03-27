Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL appoints Rajneet Kohli as executive director of Indian Foods Business Unit

HUL appoints Rajneet Kohli as executive director of Indian Foods Business Unit

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said that its board has approved the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as executive director, Foods and General Manager, India - Foods Business Unit with effect from 7th April 2025.

Rajneet Kohli has also been made a member of the management committee of the company. He will succeed Shiva Krishnamurthy, who has decided to pursue other opportunities.

Rajneet comes with over 28 years of experience across the consumer goods and retail sectors and has a strong track record of leading for high performance and transformation.

In his last role, Rajneet led Britannia as the CEO and executive director and was instrumental in strengthening the companys position in the highly competitive food and bakery segment by driving product innovation, building trusted brands and digital capabilities.

 

Prior to this, he has held leadership roles in companies including Jubilant Foodworks, The Coca-Cola Co. and Asian Paints.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL said: "Foods is a large Business Unit for HUL with strong growth potential.

Rajneet brings extensive experience in managing large Foods and Beverages businesses and driving high performance. I am confident that he will lead the Foods business to the next phase of growth and transformation.

Hindustan Unilever is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and foods & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

The companys standalone net profit was at Rs 3,001 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 2,519 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.79% to Rs 15,195 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,928 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 2237.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

