Hyundai sells 7.62 lakh units in FY24-25

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Sells 67,320 units in Mar'25

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded total sales of 7,62,052 units in FY 24-25. This includes domestic sales of 5,98,666 units and export sales of 1,63,386 units. HMIL also reported total monthly March 2025 sales of 67,320 units, (Domestic: 51,820 units and Export: 15,500 units), with a growth of 2.6% over last year.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, Solidifying our position further in India, HMIL continued its rein as the second largest passenger vehicle OEM in FY 24-25, thanks to the unparalleled trust of our customers on brand Hyundai. Our versatile SUV line-up grew stronger this financial year with the launch of the Hyundai CRETA Electric - our first indigenous EV and also the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. India's favourite SUV, the new Hyundai CRETA continues to build on its popularity, by becoming India's No.1 SUV with sales of 52,898 units in Jan-Mar quarter of FY 24-25. HMIL further set industry benchmarks by surpassing the milestone of 2.5 Million SUV sales and 1.5 Million CRETA sales since inception (domestic + exports).

 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

