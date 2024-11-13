I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 159.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 582.96 croreNet profit of I G Petrochemicals rose 159.62% to Rs 26.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 582.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 501.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales582.96501.75 16 OPM %10.745.17 -PBDT50.5826.63 90 PBT34.2913.95 146 NP26.1710.08 160
